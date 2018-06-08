Speech to Text for Alabama State Games

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

p-m. happening today... the alabama state games kick off in huntsville! the rocket city's local businesses are rolling out the red carpet for the incoming visitors after the 14-year hiatus. waay 31's marylee adams spoke with some of those businesses today -- and she joins us live with how the games will impact the local economy... i'm outside of the von braun center where the alabama state games kick of is now only about 2 hours away... athletes and fans have already begun making their way into the von braun center for the fan fest and they've also started opening their wallets to local businesses. jackie mcgill "we'll definitely see an increase in sales." misty williams "right now we are completely full this weekend." humphrey's bar and grill downtown and the embassy suites next to the von braun center are just two business expecting a huge economic impact during this weekend's alabama state games, as thousands are flooding into the rocket city for the 36th annual event. with the high foot traffic expected to begin this evening...local businesses are getting ready in advance. jackie mcgill "we just staff heavily and prepare for high volume. it's usually the situation where people come at the same time and leave at the same time so we just try to prepare the best we can." they are also reaping some of the reward already as hotel reservations increase. misty williams "we've seen a huge increase in our room reservations at the hotel and just a lot of traffic in and out going over to the von braun center, because their opening ceremony is tonight. we're really excited to showcase our hospitality and show what huntsville has to offer." something misty williams tells me has been a long time in the making. misty williams "it's been months now that this event has been in the works and we've been working with the alabama state games to set the room blocks up so it's been a long work in progress but we're excited that it's finally here this weekend." and with the games running through june 10th, local businesses can expect large crowds and more revenue through the weekend. jackie mcgill , i think it will help out all the businesses downtown...when there's more people here, there's definitely more business." and both businesses tell me they won't know the exact impact until monday but they are expecting it to be more than past events because there are a lot of teams and families in town for the games. live in huntsville, marylee adams waay 31 news. the opening ceremony is tonight at 7 - everyone's invited