Speech to Text for Electrical fire destroys downtown law firm in Florence

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we begin with breaking news at 5 -- florence fire officials just told waay 31 the cause of the fire at a downtown law office was electrical... they say it started in an outlet. thanks for joining us, i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. right now -- multiple business are still without power. the "potts and young" law firm oneast college street caught fire around 3 a-m thursday... firefighters battled the fire for more than 12 hours -- and were still putting out hot spots this morning! waay 31'sbreken terry joins us live from the scene with where what's happening to the building now -- breken? they have brought in heavy equipment and you can see them tearing down the rest of this law firm. fire officials tell me they were able to get to the area where they thought the fire started and quickly determined it was electrical after going through the scene. jordan- we don't have any power. we had to cut all the power but hopefully with the work of everyone we will be back on monday. dick jordan works at mj carter insurance, which is right next to the charred remains of potts and young lawfirm that caught fire thursday. jordan- they did a great job on keeping water and the fire contained to the potts building. we did have a little smoke naturally but it's not anything we can't fix. the utility department had to cut power to jordan's business along with three others because of the fire-- those businesses won't have power until monday. fire officials believe the fire started in the attic area. we're toldthe fire actually started to melt firefighters gear. anerton- the building has a lot of obstacles inside the way it's constructed and added onto during the years by the time they were getting to where the fire was going to be their personal protective gear was starting to break down showing signs of melting and damage. deputy fire chief tim annerton tells us the building was build in 1895 and had layers of different roofs over the original one, then a metal roof on top which trapped the fire. annerton said the building recently had a routine inspection and passed. anerton- there is a transition in what you call modern and legacy building construction. this building was up to code. officials said they do not believe the fire was intentionally set. jordan says the owner of the law firm is on vacation and he feelsfor his business neighbors. jordan-to leave and come back and it's just not anything but with work and the help of friends we can all put it back together. florence fire officials tell me they used millions of gallons of water on this fire. they will be here on the scene for at least the next few hours. portions of east college street are still closed and will be until the scene is cleared. live