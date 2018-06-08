Clear

Homeowners Help Each Other With Repairs

Homeowners in Decatur are celebrating "neighbor works week".

the alabama state park funds. homeowners in decatur are celebrating "neighbor works week." each june the "community action partnership of north alabama" along with several volunteers conduct a street makeover. the group helps to repair things around the neighborhood and to fix the outside of deteriorating homes. homeowners say they are thankful for this organization because many of them are not able to repair their houses themselves. they just did everything. just little things that you don't have time to do so it's been a wonderful week. i think they did more for me than anybody. the neighbor-works network has more than 240 organizations around the country and has provided over 400-thousand affordable housing services.
