Air Quality Can Make Breathing Difficult

dollar bond. an "air quality" alert is in effect this afternoon for many of us in the tennessee valley - including madison and morgan counties - that includes huntsville and decatur. you can see the hazy conditions from our waay 31 towercam from on top of monte sano... authorities are warning that children and people with asthma are most at risk. thanks for joining us! i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. we have team coverage of these potentially hazardous conditions. waay 31's sydney martin is talking to you - and to paramedics about the health risks... we begin with waay 31 chief meteorologist stephen bowers -- in the storm tracker center -- to let us know why this alert was issued and when it will be lifted. stephen? in today's case, the bad air quality is a product of high concentration's of ozone near the ground. ozone high in the atmosphere is a good thing, but it isn't good to breathe. that means ozone near the ground is a bad thing. where did it come from? one major source is the exhaust from our vehicles. the combustion exits vehicles and interacts with the intense rays from the sun, and ozone forms. ozone occurs naturally in the atmosphere, too. lightning is a common cause. to complicate things, sinking air throughout the atmosphere is trapping those high levels of ozone near the ground. showers this weekend will help. even if you don't get rain, the atmosphere will be stirred and mixed up enough to help to relieve the high concentrations of ozone near the ground. toss-- let's get to waay 31's sydney martin who's spent the day talking with health professions about the impact this could have on your health. sydney? stephen, i talked with paramedics in huntsville today about the health affects of the air quality control alert. they told me they haven't seen any more calls than usual-- but did say they hope people take these alert's seriously...since the summer heat won't be over for a few more months. julie jones, lives in morgan county, "i feel like restricted with my breathing, but i don't asthma, but i bet the ones that do are having a hard time today." julie jones told me she didn't know madison and morgan county were both under an air quality alert friday. she was out doing errands as usual.. "it is hot that's for sure. i know the sweating when you're not moving is not fun." don webster with the huntsville ambulance service told mepeople should take the alertseriously-- especially for people with respiratory issues such as asthma. while summer has not officially started yet-- it already feels like it across the tennessee valley-- which means you can expect temperatures near the 90 degree mark and humidity to be high. jones told me she plans on taking it easy--until the sun starts to set. "i'm going to go inside and probably not come out too much." now --the alabama department of environmental management is asking people to not gas up their vehicles until after 6 o'clock at night and to go inside if it's difficult for you to breathe-- while under the air quality alert.