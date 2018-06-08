Speech to Text for Curiosity Rover Finds Organic Molecules

a "great thing." nasa announced the mars "curiosity" rover found organic molecules on the red planet! the samples were taken from a 3-billion year old lake bed.. but the agency is telling everyone not to get too excited until they have more information... we don't know that there was ever life on mars. the organic molecules that we found are not specifically evidence of life because there are other sources of making those molecules, including things that are non- biological in nature. the curiosity rover also detected methane in the mars atmosphere.... the gas is also found on other places in our solar system that could support life.. researchers say the findings are "breakthroughs in