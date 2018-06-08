Clear
Timeline for New Recreation Facility in Toney

Timeline for New Recreation Facility in Toney

Posted: Fri Jun 08 08:08:24 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 08 08:08:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

refund. we now know more about the construction timeline for a multi-million dollar recreation facility coming to toney. the first phase -- which includes a track and basketball courts -- should be done within the next year. the entire project should be complete within the next4 years. once finished -- it will include a football field, 2 baseball and 2 softball fields-2 soccer fields and
