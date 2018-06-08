Clear
Hatchet Suspect to Face Murder Charge

Posted: Fri Jun 08 08:06:22 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 08 08:06:22 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

the man accused in a hatchet murder in belle meade will return to nashville to face murder charges. domenic micheli was arrested by kentucky state police near bowling green tuesday night. when micheli arrives in nashville he will be charged with criminal homicide. according to our a-b-c affiliate in nashville -- authorities found the hatchet, a large knife, and blood in his car... he was found with a cut on his left leg and was treated at the hospital before being booked into the warren
