Speech to Text for Florence Fire Still Under Investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

later euthanized.. the florence fire inspector expected on scene, looking for the cause of a massive fire on college street downtown. i called this morning for an update, but there nobody picked up. it took ten hours to fight the massive fire inside the building which housed the potts and young law firm. onre firefighter hurt his back when he slipped and fell, but he's expected to be okay. we talked to the bother of the building's owner. he said it's an emotional time since the building was in his family since 1895. a lot of my fathers legal memrobelia, photographs, and paintings were in the building so it's a shock to our family. fire crews were able to keep it from spreading to other buildings... as soon as it's safe to bring in the fire inspector -- he will come in and start collecting evidence... an arrest this morning for