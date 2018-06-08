Speech to Text for Henry Indicted on Federal Charges

be mostly clear the man on your screen, representative ed henry, has officially pleaded "not guilty" after an indictment charged him with more than a dozen federal crimes. that indictment was unsealed in federal court yesterday in montgomery. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live this morning with a background on the charges, what henry's neighbors are saying and what's next for the representative. good morning, will. good morning. there's a lot to unpack here. but it stems from henry's roll with the company my practice 24 and the illegal kickbacks that federal prosecutors said henry paid. according to the indictment . in 2015 through 17 . henry had an ownership stake in a company called my practice 24. right now . henry's facebook page lists him as the ceo of the company. my practice 24 provided online or on the phone services for medicare patients suffering with chronic pain. prosecutors say henry's company . my practice 24 .effectively became part of a pill mill . connecting patients with doctors who prescribed pain killers billed to medicare. neighbors we spoke with say they're shocked by the charges, but stand by him. teresa anders/henry's next-door-neighbor 11-19-02 "i still support ed. i'm here for him. and i pray everything works out for him and his family because they are very decent people." so here are the charges: 6 counts of paying illegal kickbacks. 5 counts of health care fraud. 1 count of conspiring to commit health care fraud. 1 count: conspiracy to commit money laundering. and 1 count of conspiriting to pay kickbacks to defraud the u-s government. ed henry announced last year that he won't be running for re-election. henry has signed a signature bond, so he's not in jail. according to al.com, his trial is currently set for october. reporting live in huntsville, will robinson-smith, waay 31 news. representative henry issued a statement... it reads, quote... "i've always been as open and transparent as possible. for the last 8 years i have fought the government from further encroachment on our freedoms. today began my fight with the federal government for my freedom. so while i would like to lay everything on the table for all to see, that would not be wise while fighting an opponent that has endless resources like