Speech to Text for Motorcyclist Speaks Out After Collision

"old" gym. waay 31 talked to the motorcyclist who was hit head on by a van going the wrong way on i-565 saturday night. marcus harris was released from the hospital 4 days after the wreck... harris told us he thinks the full riding gear he was wearing saved his life. right now, has about 50 staples in his arm and knee, lost part of his pinky finger, and has road rash all over his body. ... "it hurt the muscles pretty good. this leg is perfectly fine on walking and bending. this leg is kinda trying to relearn how to do it. i have to try really hard just to simply move it." shannon hubbard, the driver of the van -- was arrested and charged with first degree assault. he's out of jail on 10 thousand dollar bond and police believe he was under the influence while driving west on the eastbound lanes of i-565 harris said he hopes hubbard will think twice the next time he