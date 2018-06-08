Speech to Text for 17 Pounds of Marijuana Seized

two men bailed out of jail after madison county deputies found 17 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle during a traffic stop. darrain rudolph and brianna stapleton were taken to the madison county jail on drug trafficking charges. officials say they stopped their car at winchester road and colemont drive-- and smelled a "distinct odor of marijuana" during the search -- authorities say they found about 17 pounds of marijuana and 85-hundred