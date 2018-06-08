Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Anthony Bourdain dead at 61 Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

17 Pounds of Marijuana Seized

17 Pounds of Marijuana Seized

Posted: Fri Jun 08 06:50:09 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 08 06:50:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

Speech to Text for 17 Pounds of Marijuana Seized

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

two men bailed out of jail after madison county deputies found 17 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle during a traffic stop. darrain rudolph and brianna stapleton were taken to the madison county jail on drug trafficking charges. officials say they stopped their car at winchester road and colemont drive-- and smelled a "distinct odor of marijuana" during the search -- authorities say they found about 17 pounds of marijuana and 85-hundred
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Florence
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events