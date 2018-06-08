Speech to Text for Pulse Victims File Lawsuit

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new information this morning- dozens of victims of the 2016 pulse nightclub massacre are suing the city of orlando - and police. waay 31s alyssa martin is at our breaking news desk with details of the lawsuit. next tuesday marks 2 years since 49 people were killed inside pluse nightclub - now more than 35 of the victims filing a lawsuit in federal court saying the city and police didnt properly protect people from the shooting rampage. the lawsuit alleges an off duty orlando officer at the ciub should have more aggressivley confronted the gunman. solomon radner/attorney "they're willing to put on a bullet-proof vest and risk their lives to save strangers.that's what they signed up for, that's what is expected of them and that's why they are heroes.but when you're being relied on for that kind of thing, and instead of doing that you abandon your post and allow people to be killed, that in my opinion, shocks the conscience." i checked our abc station in orlando- they report the orlando police department released a statement that reads in part... "the city of orlando has not seen the lawsuit, nor have we