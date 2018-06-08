Speech to Text for Alabama State Games Kicks Off

happening today--an olympics-style weekend of sports will kick off once again here in the rocket city. the first events for the alabama state games kick off in just a few hours. the program brings together thousands of athletes from around the state for more than two dozen different sports. waay 31's will robinson-smith joins us live from the von braun center where the opening ceremony will take place. good morning, will. good morning. this is the 36th year of this competition. this morning will feature diving and shotgun shooting right around 9 o'clock. the state games began back in 1983 with auburn as the first host and in the 30 years that followed grew from 600 competitors in four sports to more than 6000 in 25 sports. part of today's opening ceremony will feature a keynote speech from christy swaid. she's a six-time world champion professional jet ski racer.