Speech to Text for Fast Cast Friday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. we begin with an important air quality alert. waay 31 meteorologist chris smith has been tracking the situation... chris what do we need to know? congressman ed henry indicted on 14 federal charges related to alleged medicare fraud. he entered a not guilty plea thursday in a montgomery court room. it's tied back to the company where he is c-e-o, my practice 24...and illegal kickbacks prosecutors said he received. he signed a signature bond and is not in jail. two men bailed out of jail after madison county deputies found 17 pounds of marijuana in their vehicle during a traffic stop. darrain rudolph and brianna stapleton were taken to the madison county jail on drug trafficking charges. authorities say they found about 17 pounds of marijuana and 85-hundred dollars in cash. madison county sheriff's office is still asking for more information on a woman's body found in the area of low gap road and cave spring road. the sheriff's office say she's either hispanic or white with dark hair. the woman also had a cerebral shunt... if you know who she is -- please call the sheriff's office cnn's anthony bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer , has died at 61 year old. cnn confirmed bourdain's death within the last half hour, and said the cause of death was suicide. he was working on a cnn program in france when he was found unresponsive in his hotel room. next tuesday marks 2 years since 49 people were killed inside pulse nightclub now more than 35 of the victims filing a lawsuit in federal court saying the city and police didnt properly protect people from the shooting rampage. the lawsuit alleges an off duty orlando officer at the club should have more aggressively confronted the gunman. the 36th annual alabama state games are kicking off with their first events in just a couple of hours. the event will bring thousands of athletes to the rocket city for more than two dozen different sports. the games began back in 1983 with auburn as the first host. the opening ceremony is tonight at 7 at the von braun center. bill?. the deep fried film festival takes place this weekend in huntsville. it runs until the 10th at the space and rocke center. doors open at six - the first screen starts at seven. a programming note for you-- tonight is game 4 of the nba finals right here on waay 31. that game between the cavaliers and warriors tips off tonight at 8 pm central time. the waay 31 news at 10 will go on as soon as that game concludes. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate? an air quality alert is in effect friday for huntsville and decatur. high concentrations of ozone at the ground level can make breathing difficult, especially for those who already have breathing issues. it's best to limit your outdoor activity if possible. if you have to be outside, don't overdo it. also, limit your driving and combine errands. wait to fuel your vehicles until after 6 pm friday if possible. conserve electricity and adjust your air conditioner to warmer temperatures. avoid using gas powered lawn equipment until after 6 pm. if breathing does become difficult, move indoors the poor air quality may be visible as a haze. otherwise, expect a sizzling hot day with a very small chance for rain to help out until this weekend. friday morning will start with 60s. the afternoon will warm into the mid-90s. heat index values may go over 100 degrees. a stray shower is not out of the question, especially over the shoals, but rain is unlikely. scattered showers and thunderstorms will