Weather Friday Morning Update

Posted: Fri Jun 08 05:48:15 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 08 05:48:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: Sam Edwards

friday for huntsville and decatur. high concentrations of ozone at the ground level can make breathing difficult, especially for those who already have breathing issues. it's best to limit your outdoor activity if possible. if you have to be outside, don't overdo it. also, limit your driving and combine errands. wait to fuel your vehicles until after 6 pm friday if possible. conserve electricity and adjust your air conditioner to warmer temperatures. avoid using gas powered lawn equipment until after 6 pm. if breathing does become difficult, move indoors the poor air quality may be visible as a haze. otherwise,
Huntsville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
