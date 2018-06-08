Speech to Text for Weather Friday Morning Update

friday for huntsville and decatur. high concentrations of ozone at the ground level can make breathing difficult, especially for those who already have breathing issues. it's best to limit your outdoor activity if possible. if you have to be outside, don't overdo it. also, limit your driving and combine errands. wait to fuel your vehicles until after 6 pm friday if possible. conserve electricity and adjust your air conditioner to warmer temperatures. avoid using gas powered lawn equipment until after 6 pm. if breathing does become difficult, move indoors the poor air quality may be visible as a haze. otherwise,