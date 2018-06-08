Clear

NFL Legends hit Huntsville for Stallworth Tourney's pairings party

The Stallworth Foundation hosted their annual pairings party at the Huntsville Botanical Garden on Thursday.

Posted: Thu Jun 07 20:47:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 07 20:47:41 PDT 2018
Posted By: Jesse Merrick

for 16 years...the john stallworth foundation golf tournament has been a fixture here in the tennessee valley... and tonight...the hall of famer and all his friends hit up the huntsville botanical garden for their annual pairings party and silent auction... like every year...it's a who's who of steeler greats and nfl hall of famers from all over the league... comin' out to support stallworth and his cause...which has helped raise over half a million dollars in scholarships for students in our area... and it's that great cause the keeps these guys comin' back year after year...
