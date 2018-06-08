Speech to Text for NFL Legends hit Huntsville for Stallworth Tourney's pairings party

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

for 16 years...the john stallworth foundation golf tournament has been a fixture here in the tennessee valley... and tonight...the hall of famer and all his friends hit up the huntsville botanical garden for their annual pairings party and silent auction... like every year...it's a who's who of steeler greats and nfl hall of famers from all over the league... comin' out to support stallworth and his cause...which has helped raise over half a million dollars in scholarships for students in our area... and it's that great cause the keeps these guys comin' back year after year...