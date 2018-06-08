Speech to Text for Rep. Ed Henry pleads not guilty

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

not gulity! that's the plea entered today by an outspoken and high-profile north alabama lawmaker. thanks for joining us -- i'm dan shaffer.... and i'm demetria mcclenton... prosecutors with the u-s attorneys office --say state representative ed henry paid illegal kickbacks in a medicare scheme. here's a look at the indictment -- it says henry and others quote "conspired to and did impair, impede, obstruct, and defeat through several deceitful and dishonest means, the lawful government functions of the united states health and human services in its administration and and oversight of medicare." ed henry represents the 9th district which covers parts of morgan, marshall and cullman counties. waay 31's greg privett is live in decatur at the morgan county legislative office with how people close to henry are reacting to the indictment. dan and demetria . here at his office . off camera, some people told me they're having trouble letting this all sink in. they say ed henry is the epitome of an honest man. i got the same reaction at henry's neighborhood. despite a sunny day . the news of ed henry's federal indictment was a dark cloud over this hartselle neighborhood. <<teresa anders/henry's next-door-neighbor 11-18-50 > "i was shocked." teresa anders couldn't believe what she heard. federal prosecutors say henry's company . my practice 24 .effectively became part of a pill mill . connecting patients with doctors who prescribed pain killers billed to medicare. 6 counts of paying illegal kickbacks. 5 counts of health care fraud. 1 count of conspiring to commit health care fraud. 1 count: conspiracy to commit money laundering. and 1 count of conspiriting to pay kickbacks to defraud the u-s government. anders says the man described by federal prosecutors sounds nothing like her next door neighbor. <teresa anders/henry's next-door-neighbor 11-18-52 > "mr. henry, wendy and his neighbors are excellent neighbors. i've watched his children grow up from being young children. they're good christian people." <greg > "i knocked on ed henry's door. no one answered. neighbors say henry's home. but, he's had a bad day and is simply trying to regroup. but, without exception, every neighbor i talked with here says they believe ed henry and they believe he's a good man." < teresa anders/henry's next-door-neighbor 11-19-02 > "everyone in this block, in this neighborhood, think he's a very good person." anders wonders if the indictiment might be political payback. henry was outspoken in his support of president trump . and he started the move to remove governor roberty bentley from office. action teresa anders supported then . and now. < teresa anders/henry's next-door-neighbor 11-19-02 "i still support ed. i'm here for him. and i pray everything works out for him and his family ." ed henry announced last year that he wouldn't be running for re-election. after today's arraignment . henry signed a signature bond to remain free. reporting live in decatur, greg privett, waay 31 news. representative henry issued a statement... it reads, quote... "i've always been as open and transparent as possible. for the last 8 years i have fought the government from further encroachment on our freedoms. today began my fight with the federal government for my freedom. so while i would like to lay everything on the table for all to see, that would not be wise while fighting an opponent that has endless resources like our government. my goal was to help patients, and i did. using a program established and promoted by medicare, i helped chronically ill patients and save the taxpayers' money. for that, i have been charged with multiple felonies. i am not