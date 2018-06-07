Speech to Text for New Recreational Complex Coming Soon

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

was euthanized. new at six... a multi-million dollar recreational complex is coming to madison county. and the first phase--that includes an indoor track and basketball courts is supposed to be complete in the next year. it will be located in toney off pulaski pike about a half mile from madison crossroads elementary school. tonight---waay 31's sydney martin learned more about the project---and found out it could be years before it's all complete. tonight---waay 31's sydney martin learned more about the project---and found out it could be years before it's all complete. the madison county crossroads community center will sit on 38 acres of land off pulaski pike in toney. one man who lives in the area told me the project is overdue... ryan bushaw, lives in madison county, "it's very needed. there's a lot of kids coming up that don't have the resources to make friends that's a good way to make friends. i think it's great.' the center when complete will feature a football field , 2 baseball and 2 softball fields, 2 soccer fields and a gym. according to commissioner phil vandiver, the gym built on the site will cost about 4 point million dollars. the gym is in the first phase of the project--and will include basketball courts and a walking track. phil vandiver "we expect everyone from all across madison county to be using this. this is a madison county project and we look forward to everyone using this facility." vandiver told us he doesn't know how much the entire project will cost just yet. sydney, "the area behind me is where that multi-million dollar gymnasium is going to be built. commissioner vandiver told me it should be done by spring of next year. in mad co sm waay 31 news." vandiver told waay 31 he doesn't expect the entire project to be complete