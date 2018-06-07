Speech to Text for DUI arrests spike in summer months

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with the start of summer it means students are back from college and more people are on the road. that can also mean more people are likely to be climbing behind the wheel under the influence. huntsville police tell waay 31 - dui arrests do spike when kids get out of school... marylee adams spoke with police and drivers to find out more. there will definitely be more people on the road, mainly because schools over, people are gonna travel a lot more, and if college students are back they're gonna have internships and then obviously an uptick in rush hour and all that." dhruv patel tells me he is always cautious on the road, but even more so during the summer months. and while bridge street town center in huntsville may be a prime spot for people to go out and enjoy a beverage, the influx of people should always be on your mind. "it's always important to be aware but in area's like this where there's more pedestrians and traffic as well, you gotta be more careful." i spoke with huntsville police and they tell me they have increased their checkpoints and even have what they call saturation patrols that stay in areas that are more likely to have driver's under the influence. marylee on cam: "this area behind me, the intersection of old madison pike and bridge street is what huntsville police tells me is an artery for dui arrests." and while drinking may be the first thing that comes to mind when you hear dui, hpd says half or more of their arrests aren't alcohol as prescription drugs and narcotics are now playing a bigger role. but there are plenty of ways to avoid putting yourself and others in danger.. "there's a lot of ways you can do that now a days, you can call taxis...ubers...lift...the best option in my opinion is always have a friend, if you're trying to go for the cheapest option. but, if you don't have that option available for you uber is the best way to go." hpd tells me the best advice if you're buckling up this summer is to be vigilant and always on the lookout. in huntsville, marylee adams waay 31 news.