Hot With Poor Air Quality On Friday

Friday will sizzle, and breathing may be difficult, especially for people who have breathing issues. Heat relief and better air quality will arrive this weekend.

Posted: Thu Jun 07 16:29:09 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu Jun 07 16:29:09 PDT 2018
Posted By: Stephen Bowers

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

