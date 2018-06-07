Speech to Text for Florence Law Firm Fire

privett, waay 31 news. new details... a road in downtown florence is still closed -- after a law firm caught on fire. portions of east college street are shut down... court and seminary street opened back up within the last couple of hours. the "potts and young law firm" on college street is a complete loss. crews started battling the fire at 3 this morning. one fireman was injured when he slipped and strained his back. waay31's breken terry joins us live from the scene with where this fire started -- breken? florence fire officials say they believe the fire started in the attic. the roof of the building has caved in. crews are now working to get bulldozers in to knock out walls and get the rest of the fire out-- you can still see smoke coming from the building. i caught up with the buildings previous owner- who says this building has been in his family for generations. potts- that building dates back to 1895. florence fire officials said since the building is older, the original roof was flat and over the years the owners built a metal roof on top of the old one-- which trapped the fire. annerton- since then they have replaced the shingles and now they have metal over the shingles so it's created quite a bit of voids. robert potts owned this building when he was practicing law and sold it to his brother who currently owns it. potts- a lot of my fathers legal memrobelia, photographs, and paintings were in the building so it's a shock to our family. potts tells us all of the firms current cases were saved online so no client files were lost. potts- their clients should be protected. fire crews stopped the fire from spreading to other buildings. potts tells us it's devestating to see a building he has so many memories in go up in smoke, but he's thankful everyone is safe. potts- it's very emotioanl for me and i can't imagine what it will be for my brother and his family and debrah caldwell and the other attorney's in the firm and the staff. they have a very loyal staff. florence fire officials tell us they don't know how the fire started. as soon as it's safe to bring in the fire inspector, he will start collecting evidence and piecing together what happened. live in