Speech to Text for New Church Replacing Nightclub

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

care, and distance from a v-a facility. new at five... instead of chart-topping music -- the property formerly known as the plush horse nightclub in huntsville will soon hear the sounds of worship music in its halls. waay 31's sierra phillips is live at the new church along golf road -- where she talked with the pastor who's looking to change the venue's tune. sierra? dan, demetria-- if you take a look behind me you see the new church and people still working on the building ahead of sunday's service. i did get a look inside though at what churchgoers can expect when they show up here this weekend. you might recognize this area as the plush horse in south huntsville. but for the last 9 months-- the building has undergone renovations to transform it from a nightclub to a church. "this area right here everybody loves this area" i sat down with pastor angelia waite and she told me shes excited to make positive change around the church's new location "i feel like god is restoring south huntsville i feel like we are leading this movement for south huntsville" take a look at this the disco ball-- waite told me its stayed in this location for decades-- and she's keeping it up as a sign of the past-- while looking forward to the future-- and a new beginning. "i had a phone call from a woman and she said can i please come to the building to meet you and she pointed in the corner and said for 12 years every single weekend that was my seat and she said i cant wait to come back and this time sit in that exact same location and worship" "there's a lot of people that still have some negative they're still impacted by what happened even 20 years ago and just to think you can come back in this place and its a fresh start, a place of new beginnings hope for the future i really believe a lot of people are going to be restored in this location waite also told me although there's work to be done the church will be ready on sunday at 9am "we can hardly wait to throw open our front door" i talked to former owner of the property dewey brazelton and he told me that the church moving in is quote 'a great thing' in