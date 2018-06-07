Speech to Text for Ed Henry Federal charges

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

counties. waay 31's greg privett is live in decatur at the morgan county legislative office with more on the charges. greg? dan and demetria . prosecutors with the u-s attorneys office say state representative ed henry paid illegal kickbacks. according to the indictment . in 2015 through 17 . henry had an ownership stake in a company called my practice 24. right now . henry's facebook page lists him as the ceo of the company. my practice 24 provided online or on the phone services for medicare patients suffering with chronic pain. prosecutors say henry's company effectively became part of a pill mill . connecting those patients with doctors who prescribed pain killers billed to medicare. here are the charges: 6 counts of paying illegal kickbacks. 5 counts of health care fraud. 1 count of conspiring to commit health care fraud. 1 count: conspiracy to commit money laundering. and 1 count of conspiriting to pay kickbacks to defraud the u-s government. ed henry announced last year that he won't be running for re-election. today in montgomery . henry pleaded not guilty. i've reached out to him both on his cell phone and his office number. but, i've only gotten his voicemail. reporting live in decatur, greg