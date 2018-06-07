Speech to Text for Motorcyclist Speaks on Weekend Wreck

face... new at five... the motorcyclist involved in a head-collision with a van -- shares his story with waay 31 tonight. the crash happened saturday night in the eastbound lanes of interstate 5-6-5... "i never thought anything like this would ever happen to me besides there is always a chance something might happen, but i never thought i may die from it." marcus harris was released from the hospital wednesday afternoon -- four days after the wreck happened. tonight -- this man -- shannon hubbard -- is out of jail on bond after being charged with first degree assault for hitting harris's motorcycle while police say he was driving under the influence... waay 31's sydney martin is live along interstate 565 -- after learning harris doesn't remember the crash... demetria--marcus harris told me it wasn't until sunday morning when he found out he was hit head-on by a wrong way driver on the interstate. marcus harris, motorcyclist "i really don't know even how to explain it. it's so hard." 22 year old marcus harris was in shock thursday---after he was hit on intestate 5-6-5 on saturday evening. he was on his way to his second job working security at a bar downtown when the wreck happened. "i'm not supposed to be here right now. to be as lucky as i am it's amazing. it's a miracle at this point. " he's a father of two and said works around the clock to provide for his family. "saturday night is just a regular night. alot of my friends make fun of me because i don't have a weekend life or a social life because i have two different jobs." harris explained he was in his full riding gear and he thinks that's what saved his life. "the helmet did it's job. it took it's impact and did every single lick of it like it's supposed to. it did it's part. "it hurt the muscles pretty good. this leg is perfectly fine on walking and bending. this leg is kinda trying to relearn how to do it. i have to try really hard just to simply move it." he's using a walker to get around and has about 50 staples in his arm and knee, lost part of his pinky finger, and has road rash all over his body. as for the driver of the van--shannon hubbard-- he was arrested and charged with first degree assault. he's out of jail on 10 thousand dollar bond and police believe he was under the influence while driving west on the eastbound lanes of 5-6-5--and hit harris on his motorcycle. harris told me he hopes hubbard will think twice the next time he gets behind the wheel. "that's still your choice at the end of the day to get in a vehicle and turn that key and drive it." and although he doesn't know when he can get back on a bike---he told me he doesn't have any plans of giving up riding. harris told me he doesn't know when he will be able to return to work. as for the driver of the van he is facing at least2 years in prison if he's convicted and a maximum of 20 years for the assault charge. live in huntsville