One Florence fireman injured; others continue battling downtown fire

a call. new details at four on a story we first brought you as breaking news at midday. a florence firefighter is recovering from injuries - as crews are still fighting a fire in downtown florence. thanks for joining us im dan shaffer and i'm demetria mcclenton. the fire started around 3 this morning at potts and young law offices on college street. florence fire officials tell us -- a fireman slipped and strained his back. he was taken to the hospital and is okay. waay31's breken terry is live this afternoon at the scene of that fire where she's been all day. breken? take a look behind me-- that's where the law office is on fire-- and you can clearly see-- it's almost completely collapsed. streets are still shut down this afternoon as crews have been on the scene for over 10 hours at this point. it's hot outside-- and officials say their main concern right now is the safety of these firemen. anytime it's a fire i get really worried. brittany greene's husband is a florence firefighter-- one of many battling a fire at potts and young law offices. she brought the firemen water to help stay hydrated-- and check on her husband. greene- coming out here and knowing that they are okay makes me feel a lot better. the fire was so big-- florence fire officials called in off duty firemen to help get the fire under control. right now they believe it started in the attic area-- and assistant fire chief tim annerton tells us-- this fire is a difficult one to put out since the original roof had a metal roof on top of it trapping the fire. annerton- it's created quite a bit of voids and blockages with normal constuction we've had to deal with that has created a problem trying to put the fire out. annerton tells us keeping his guys hydrated with this 90 degree heat is another factor for safety of the firemen. annerton- keeping our men safe and saving that building next door has become our priority. right next door to the law offices-- dick jordan who owns the building-- tells us he's thankful firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading. jordan- they have done a greaet job with the equipment and they really know what they are doing. fire officials tell me they have called in bulldozers to knock down some of these walls to get the fire out. once that happens-- the fire inspector will start to collect evidence and determine how this started. live in flo