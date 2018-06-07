Speech to Text for Florence Firefighters Continue to Battle Downtown Fire

we are continuing to follow breaking news in florence where crews are working to contain a fire at a business in downtown. waay31s breken terry is at the scene right now and spent much of the morning there- breken what have you learned in the last half hour? i am here in the parking lot of the suntrust bank just off of court street. this is potts and young attorney's office that is still on fire. you can see smoke coming from the building and it appears that the roof has now caved in. luckily no injuries are reported right now. florence fire fighters have stayed on the scene since the fire started around 4 this morning. no one was in the building but the smoke could be seen from veterans drive near the marriot. right now the cause is unknown. fire fighters have kept the fire from spreading to the m j carter insurance building . i spoke with dick jordan who works at the insurance building he says florence fire fighters have done an excellent job managing the fire.