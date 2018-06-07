Speech to Text for Firefighters Battle Fire in Downtown Florence

e begin with breaking news out of the shoals-- a massive fire in downtown florence where nearby roads are shut down. waay31's breken terry joins us live from the scene where firefighters are still working to contain the fire. breken tell us exactly where you are and what we know right now. i am here in the parking lot of the suntrust bank just off of court street. this is potts and young attorney's office that is still on fire. you can see smoke coming from the building and it appears that the roof has now caved in. luckily no injuries are reported right now. florence fire fighters have stayed on the scene since the fire started around 4 this morning. no one was in the building but the smoke could be seen from veterans drive near the marriot. right now the cause is unknown. fire fighters have kept the fire from spreading to the m j carter insurance building . i spoke with dick jordan who works at the insurance building he says florence fire fighters have done an excellent job managing the fire. dick jordan 0:14 m.j. carter insurance <i never have seen anybody do an outsanding job as they've done on this fire. it's been an intense fire and they've done a supurb job keeping it contained. florence utilites tells us they did cut the power to this area of downtown. florence officials tell me over 100 people are without power while crews battle this fire. florence police tell us they will keep portions of downtown florence blocked off so firefighters can do their jobs. once the fire is out