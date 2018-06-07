Speech to Text for Four Injured Early Morning Wreck

breaking news this morning- four people are now in the hospital after an early morning wreck. the crash happened along i-565 in the west bound lanes, just west of the triana boulevard overpass- right after one oclock this morning. waay 31's will robinson-smith is live outside of huntsville hospital with the extent of the injuries and what caused the crash. within the last hour we learned that the four people who were taken here to huntsville hospital fortunately only suffered minor injuries as a result of the wreck. it happened shortly after one o'clock this morning. both cars were travelling in the west bound lanes when the two collided. investigators say the driver at fault was going dangerously slow, almost coming to a stop, when the other car was approaching and hit the back end. the second car bounced across the interstate and ended up in the tree line on the north side of the road. investigators say the driver at fault will be charged with driving under the influence. reporting live at huntsville hospital, will robinson-smith, waay 31