Speech to Text for High School Grad, Lands Cyber Job

new at four... learning how to better protect our nation's infrastructure. that's why over two thousand people are in huntsville this week at the von braun center taking part in a national cyber summit. and one of those thousands is a local teenage -- who just graduated from high school. waay 31's alyssa martin went inside the summit today and talked to the recent grad -- and learned how he's working to develop cyber threat solutions. " marcus jefferson has attended the nation cyber summit as a student in years past, but this year looks a lot different for the recent high school graduate. he's now here at the summit working for a local company, putting his programming skills to work and also hoping to inspire other students." "the field of cybersecurity had peaked my interest for several years now, its something i have worked towards." just two weeks ago-- marcus jefferson graduated from new century technology high school. that's the science technology engineering and math magnet school-- and is the only one of its kind in huntsville. " new century tech high school had a wide variety of computer programming and cyber security related courses that prepared me for various certification exams that i took, i was able to add those to my resume and i would say those specifically led me to apply for a job in this field." jefferson now works as a cyber security programmer for brockwell technologies incorporated in cummings research park. for 20 years, the company has provided cyber security, systems engineering and software engineering services to the dept of defense and other clients. jefferson is helping the company further develop what's called a "cyber range in a box"-- which allows companies to fight cyber threats. " the technology they're developing solves a problem myself and my school has had so i find it cool that i am able to help develop a solution." brockwell leaders say the demand for qualified cyber employees is high. " it is extremely difficult to find qualified cyber employees with the certifications required, it is very helpful that we have these magnet schools, stem programs because we find kids like marcus." and this is just the start for jefferson- he encourages students to take advantage of education opportunities. " the computer science classes, cybersecurity classes they actually have leads to a career and theres a lot of companies in this local huntsville, that if you reach out, they'll give you a chance, much like me." reporting in hsv am waay 31 news marcus says he plans to continue his education majoring in computer engineering at the university of alabama in huntsville this fall.