Speech to Text for Huntsville's 'Musical Audit'

new at 10... artists and musicians came together for an open forum tonight. it was hosted by "sound diplomacy" - a music consulting firm hired by the city of huntsville. the forum was held at yellowhammer brewery - which was filled to capacity. the meeting marked the start of a 'musical audit,' where the consulting firm will take inventory of artists, musicians, venues, and policies ... to help the city become more artist-friendly. many artists in attendance voiced concerns about the current music scene. "one of the things i got from the meeting was that every scene seems to have a lot of the same problems: attendance, bands being paid, venues. it seems to be all across the board as a blanket. the issues have kinda been the same. we need to change the culture to where people come out on a weeknight, to where people will come out and see a local band, and see a touring band that might not be their favorite, but it's a way for huntsville to stop being that 'just in between nashville and birmingham and atlanta." the city of huntsville reportedly paid $165,000 to "sound diplomacy" for the audit it will