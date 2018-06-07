Speech to Text for Auburn, Alabama and local MLB Draft recap

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

after three days and 40 rounds...the mlb draft is officially in the books... and a handful of auburn and alababama players and signees -- along with a couple locals -- were snatched up by major league ball clubs... andit all started monday with casey mize goin' number- one overall to detroit... that was a sign of things to come for the tigers...'cause in total -- seven current players would be selected -- the most for auburn since 11 were taken back in 2010... in particular -- today was a busy one for the tigers and a whole lot of their signees...because ten more came off the board in rounds 11- through-40 today... the biggest name of the signees being wallace state's blake rivera who went in the fourth round to san fran... downin t-town...their week has been pretty busy as well... p-j olson was the top signee taken in the sixth...as 12 total alabama players or prospective players were taken this year... and finally -- on the local scene... three guys heardtheir names called... after a stellar career at una...tyler joyner heads to baltimore's minor league system... while a pair of our prep stars were selected as well... henry...an lsu signee from florence high told the times daily on sunday that he was "probably" going to play at lsu... and hartelle's garrett wade also plans to head to college and play for butch