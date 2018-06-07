Speech to Text for Police investigating shooting

we're working to find out new details about a shooting in athens that sent a man to the hospital in huntsville - via helicopter! thanks for joining us. i'm dan shaffer. and i'm demetria mcclenton. it happened around four on founders circle in the canebrake community. athens police were on scene for several hours investigating... waay 31's kody fisher was in the community earlier today-- digging to find out what happened... kody fisher "i talked to a man who's lived in the canebrake community for 10 years and he said the shooting that happened right inside this house on founders circle is surprising." william smith/live in canebrake "you wouldn't be that surprised if you heard someone got hit by a golf ball, but to hear somebody has been shot is kind of surprising to me." smith has only heard rumors about what exactly happened... and wasn't close by during the shooting... athens police tell waay 31 the investigation at the house is complete... but haven't given out any more information... because they're still working the case... william smith/live in canebrake "the neighborhood as a whole is very safe i feel like. there's a police presence here patrolling. there's actually a couple officers who live in the neighborhoods." police tell waay 31 there is not a threat to the community at this time... william smith/live in canebrake "i don't feel that much alarm, but it is something to be concerned about." kody fisher "we know from the sign in the yard the house the shooting happened in is up for sale. i talked to the realtor, but she would only tell me she's the one listing the house and she wouldn't give me any information about who might be living there at this time. reporting in athens, kody fisher, waay 31 news." police on the scene told waay 31 updates on the investigation will come only from the chief of police in athens....