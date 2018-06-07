Speech to Text for Havoc assistant heading to Fayetteville's Marksmen

when you win a championship...p eople take notice... and then they usually take from you... we're lookin' at you fayetteville... although you could say this one's bitter sweet...because we're happy for the guy but sad to see him go as the marksman have hired havoc assistant coach jesse kallechy to be their next head coach... he spent three years on the bench learning from coach detulleo and company...and takes over a marksmen team that finished last in the league in 2018...looking to build the program up with all the experience