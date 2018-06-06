Speech to Text for Space Pioneer Georg Von Tiesenhausen Passes Away

-- and be on the look out for workers. many here in rocket city are remembering a legend tonight. german scientist and engineer, doctor georg von tiesenhausen, passed away at his huntsville home on sunday.. he was 104. waay 31's scottie kay spoke with those at the u-s space and rocket center who knew tiesenhausen and remember the impact he made on the rocket industry... sk on cam: dr. george von tiesenhausen was undoubtedly an important figure here at the u.s. space and rocket center... but those here who knew him say he played an even bigger role for those at space camp... pkg: sot pat ammons, director of communications at u.s. space & rocket center "the first couple of decades and more, as long as he was able, dr. von t came out here and spent time with our students." dr. george von tiesenhausen is known for being a part of dr. wehrner von braun's moon rocket team at nasa's marshall space flight center.. but he'll be remembered for much more than that... sot pat ammons, director of communications at u.s. space & rocket center "he was beloved by thousands of students who had the opportunity to just be among one of the greatest engineers in history." but even with his tenure, pat ammons says dr. von tiesenhausen treated the campers as friends... sot pat ammons, director of communications at u.s. space & rocket center "talked to them about astronomy, about rocket propulsion, about engineering, and all the things he helped contribute to help put america on the moon." in fact, tiesenhausen was inducted into the space camp hall of fame and was presented with a lifetime achievement award in 2011 for those contributions... sot pat ammons, director of communications at u.s. space & rocket center "i think it speaks volumes to know the person who happily came to present that award to him was neil armstrongthe first man on the moon, a man who made very few public appearances." that's because tiesenhuasen played a big role in the lunar rover program, the development of the saturn five, and the launching of the first u.s. satellite and the first u.s. astronauts... but he didn't stop there... sot pat ammons, director of communications at u.s. space & rocket center "he continued to work well beyond what most people consider retirement age, and i think it was because he loved the work and loved sharing his knowledge." and those at the rocket center say, in his remembrance, they will work to spread that love for space and rocket science... sot pat ammons, director of communications at u.s. space & rocket center "we certainly mourn his passing, but we celebrate an incredibly long and productive life filled with so much, and a life that was spent giving back to so many people." sk on cam: those here at the space and rocket center say they are grateful for dr. von tiesenhausen's service and say he will be greatly missed... tiesenhausen celebrated his