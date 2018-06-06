Speech to Text for Australian Defense Company Chooses Huntsville for US Headquarters

new at six... a new tech company specializing in aerospace and defense -- chose huntsville as its u-s headquarters. electro optic systems or -- e- o-s -- is an australian company that's coming to the rocket city. waay 31's sydney martin was at the announcement today -- and learned the company plans on hiring 200 employees in the first two years it's open. electro optic systems or e-o-s is based out of australia but is now opening a united states headquarters in huntsville. the building will produce products of the company for the defense industry--- and their united states president who has been a part of the defense industry in huntsville for years to me about the product they will be manufacturing. philip coker, president of eos defense systems usa , "what you can do with this system is you can stay in the vehicle. and as a result not only can you fire from some safe area but you're also in a position where you can see so much better and so much farther. we can identify targets 10 kilometers out." coker explained to me the remote weapon system the company creates helps soldiers do their jobs safely. and soon after they open--they will also work on producing items for the aerospace industry. right now--the focus is on getting their manufacturing plant ready and hiring 200 employees. and according to the city of huntsville, the 200 employees will bring at least 11 point 4 million dollars to the area. in the meantime--they'll be searching for employees- and coker told me they want to hire veterans. and some of them will make their way to australia for the training. mike ward, madison county chamber of commerce, "when they start their production here they need people who have experience on the assembly line to train the others. so it is essentially training the others. ward told us he believes about 10 people will be sent to australia for about two weeks--and their training will be paid for by the state of alabama. "this empty room might not look like much but eos says in 6-9 months the manufacturing plant will be in production. live in hsv sm