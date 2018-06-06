Speech to Text for Heat & Humidity On The Way Up

use it to make wreaths to decorate military graves. as promised, temperatures started climbing today. they will keep going up, and increasing humidity will become more noticeable. temperatures are the biggest part of our forecast.we will cool through the 80s through 8-9 pm. then 70s will ease back to 60s between midnight and sunrise. our thursday will start with low- to-mid 60s. bright, warm sun will mean mid-80s by noon. expect upper 80s and lower 90s between 3 pm and 5 pm. the rest of the week will stay dry. it's worth a mention that a very small chance - less than 10% - for a stray shower exists over northwest alabama on thursday afternoon. while this doesn't seem likely based on recent data, it is not impossible. for most of us, rain will hold off until this weekend. spotty showers become possible on saturday, but more of us will miss the rain than get the rain. showers and thunderstorms will become more widespread on sunday across the tennessee valley. be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks from the heat if you will be outside for long periods of time. sunscreen is also important.