Speech to Text for Campaign sign

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

or paddle. new tonight... as you head home from work - you may notice campaign signs still littering the landscape from last night's primary election... waay 31's sierra phillips joins us live... she talked with city officials and campaign representatives to find out what happens to those signs after the election... sierra? these signs are still here this evening- but not for long according to officials they cant stay out here forever and crews are already working to pick them up "i put the signs up so i felt obligated to take the signs down" terry martin took the day off work to collect his candidates campaign signs "sign over there on the left" "its just my nature to want to clean up" some of those signs scattered around alabama belong to sam givhan i asked him what he plans on doing with those signs now "the smarter thing would be if youre not in a run off take your signs down and put them back up in september or october" itll be fresh the grass will be cut and itll get the peoples attention again" and thats exactly what martin says he is doing "we will be deploying signs for the run off and then we will pick them up after that" i talked to the director of huntsville landscape management and she said that you have 10 days after the election to take those signs down before the city will in huntsville im sierra phillips waay31 news the director of landscape management also told us that after the city picks up those signs they recycle them and donate the metal to "wreaths across america". they