Speech to Text for Madison county nonprofit porn arrest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new tonight... this man is out of jail on a 180- thousand dollar bond. the madison county sheriff's office arrested terrence sweeney -- who goes by michael -- this morning and charged him with nine counts of possession of child pornography. sweeney is the founder of the huntsville nonprofit breaking boundaries foundation... the nonprofits goal is to help people affected by life changing events. tonight -- sweeney talked only with waay 31's sydney martin -- and told her he's innocent... "sydney: have you ever or do you have any child pornography in your possession like they are accusing of? michael sweeney, "no. the only thing we have in our house that is questionable would be the guns. there is no child pornography, there's no drugs. there's nothing we are outstanding citizens." sydney joins us live at the madison county jail -- after sweeney told her - he didn't know he was charged with possession of child pornography... dan, demetria--i talked with michael sweeney right after he got released from the madison county jail... he told me his arrest is all one big misunderstandin g. michael sweeney, "everybody that probably knows us is shocked that's what the charges are. " the madison county sheriff's office and the department of homeland security served 56 year old michael sweeney with a search warrant for his home on the 15 thousand block of irene drive around 6 o'clock wednesday morning. the sheriff's office told waay 31 investigators seized multiple electronic devices that had child pornography images on them. "that's not right. from my understanding when they took me out of the house..i was being charged as a convicted felon in the possession of guns." sweeney told me he was convicted back in the 80's for possession of marijuana---and didn't realize that meant--his wife couldn't own any guns. and told us he's in shock he's charged with 9 counts of possession of child pornography. sydney: are you innocent? sweeney: yes, i'm innocent i wouldn't be talking to you if i wasn't innocent. we are going to fight these charges we are going to get a lawyer. sweeney is the founder of breaking boundaries foundation.... here's video from a few years back when he appeared on waay 31 to talk about his nonprofit. and he told me he hopes these charges don't reflect on the support from the community. "we don't want this to reflect the values of breaking boundaries foundation. because that's not us. we don't mess with children...i mean we help children. but we don't do this kind of stuff." he hopes the community will consider him innocent unless he's proven guilty... "we are innocent and we do not want this nonprofit to take the hit for it. we just ask for it. i'm out on bond. they are saying it may be a year before we go to court. give me that year. give us that year.to show us that's to us. that's all i'm asking the public give us until we go to court." sweeney told me has an arraignment sometime in the next month- the sheriff's office told me they case is in under investigation tonight. live in mad