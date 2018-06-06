Speech to Text for Dangerous Franklin County intersection

new at five... people in franklin county tell waay31 they want a dangerous intersection fixed after recent wrecks... waay 31's breken terry shows us how many accidents have happened at this intersection -- and what people want to see changed... look live: i'm here at the intersection ofhighway 77 and highway 24 in franklin county where officials tell me they've had multiple accidents in the last month. i spoke with one family whose loved oneswere injured right here and they want to make this intersection safer. hopson- it is by the grace of god that they are alive. this is what brenda hopson's grandson's truck looked like after a crash at highway 77 and 24 earlier this month. the crash sent hopson's grandson cody hopson, her great granddaughter ali sanchez, and a family friend brittany wade to the hospital. both girls are still recovering from their injuries in birmingham. hopson- it has put fear on me when i come to that intersection. i mean i have to look both ways and i think about the wreck. franklin county officials told waay31 they have had multiple accidents at this intersection as drivers pull onto highway 24 from 77. hopson said she wants a traffic light installed on highway 24 to warn drivers. hopson- i want to see a traffic light or if we can't do a traffic light at least a caution light. the alabama department of transportation told waay 31 they have added larger stop signs at the intersection and added flashing lights on top of the signs. hopson- that is not going to help if we do not get a traffic light. look live tag: the alabama department of transportation tells me since they made the upgrades to the signs, they will monitor the situation. and see if that lowers the crash rate. in franklin co bt waay. the alabama department of transportation says -- in order for a traffic light to be put up -- they would need to do a study to see if it's needed. hopson says she's not going to stop fighting