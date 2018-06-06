Speech to Text for Man wanted in Tuscumbia for breaking into board or education office and post office

no harm to the community. first at four... this man is wanted in tuscumbia - after police believe he broke into the colbert county board of education - and vandalized a post office. he is 24-year-old jacob hutchens. they believe this is hutchens - seen here in surveillance video from the coblert county board of education. police say someone - possibly hutchens - broke a window to get inside the building early this morning. thanks for joining us! i'm dan shaffer and i'm demetria mcclenton. waay 31's breken terry is live from the colbert county board of education... with a look a the damage. breken? police tell us a suspect believed to be hutchens broke out this window-- then crawled through it-- where he went inside and smahsed out the glass to a vending machine-- taking snacks. that's when police say he left-- went down the road and vandalized the post office. it's probably going to be close to 1,000 dollars in damages. colbert county school's deputy superintendent wade tuberville shows us where the suspect broke into the board of education. breaking out a glass window and breaking the vending machine glass to get snacks. tuberville- if they needed something, if they would have just come by when we were open we would have gave them some vending machine snacks. tuberville tells us he's thankful the suspect you see here in surveillance video didn't take any expensive equipment and glad no one was hurt-- but he calls this crime senseless. tuberville- anybody that will break into a building like this could be coming in to hurt somebody this day in time it's not hard to over look it. tuscumbia police tell us after breaking into the board of education-- they believe hutchens went to the post office, which is open 24/7, and ripped out a fire alarm. police tell us they believe it's hutchens since he was spotted in the area o the school around the time the crimes happened. for tuscumbia citizens they say it's disheartening someone would do this. claunch- unpleasent. i hate to see anytime burglary happen esp when you go out of your way to really trash a place like that. there is no need in doing stuff like that.