Speech to Text for Fast Cast Wednesday Morning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. the results are in from all the voting yesterday, in alabama--gover nor kay swept the competition for republicans. and for the democratic party--tuscaloosa mayor walt maddox beat out six candidates. governor kay ivey will now head to the general election to face tuscaloosa mayor walt maddox. ivey came away with 56 percent of the vote when all was said and done, more than enough to avoid a runoff. she thanked both her supporters as wells as her opponents last night and says she's looking forward to the work that still needs to be done. najahe? and for tommy battle he says--thank you from the bottom of my heart." to all his supporters as he conceded the race to governor ivey. battle told the crowd at the early works museum ... he has no regrets. he stated at his watch party ...that he's thankful for all the people he met who want to make alabamaa better state. as for the lieutenant governor race--there is going to be a runoff in july. whoever is elected - would replace the governor should something happen and that person step down. whoever wins republican ticketwill face democrat - will boyd - who is running unopposed. there is also a runoff needed in for attorney general. current attorney general steve marshall received at 29 percent of the vote. he'll go up against troy martin who received 28 percent of votes. for democrats there is a winner - joseph siegleman received 53 percent of votes. and just as a reminder the runoff election is july 17th. so that is just a little over a month. there you can vote for the lieutenant governor and decide who will be second to the governor. and in on november 6th the general election will take place. on tuesday- voters picked their nominees for a number of key congressional races that could help determine whether democrats could regain control of the house come novemeber. a highly watched electionin california in the race to succeed california's democratic governor, lt gov gavin newsom the clear front runner. republican john cox is projected to run against newsom in november. the search begins for a new principal at tanner high in limestone county after the firing of louis gordon the decision tuesday came months after his initial suspension. the cause of his firing is still a mystery since the decision was made behind closed doors. and aprogramming note for you-- tonight is game three of the nba finals right here on waay 31. that game between the cavaliers and warriors tips off tonight at 8 pm central time. the waay 31 news at 10 will go on as soon as that game concludes. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?