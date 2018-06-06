Speech to Text for Republican race for Lt. Governor

a big race across the state is the race for lieutenant governor. whoever is elected - would replace the governor should something happen and that person step down. here's a look at those results tonight. on the republican ticket-- twinkle cavanaugh 44 percent. state representative will ainsworth has 39 percent of the vote. state senator rusty glover 18 percent. whoever wins will face democrat - will boyd - who is running unopposed. the race for lieutenant governor is a big one across the state as you just heard from the results. waay 31's scottie kay is live in guntersville where candidate will ainsworth watched as the results rolled in. scottie? dan, demetria.. i'm here at wintzell's oyster house where representative will ainsworth is currently hosting his watch party... the watch party started at 7:00 tonight as dozens of ainsworth's friends, family members, and supporters gathered together, in hopes of seeing him win... ainsworth cast his vote with his wife kendall this morning at the guntersville recreational center as soon as polls opened... now, they're anxiously waiting as the rest of the votes are counted... will ainsworth, running for lt. governor "it's great! i've got a lot of supporters here and, obviously, i'm extremely humbled by all the voters in the state that came out and voted for us. it's a great feeling when people put their trust in you to lead the state, and we've worked hard. we've traveled all around the state, been to all 67 counties, and we want to thank our supporters and want to thank everyone who came out and voted for us. we're going to continue to watch the results come in, but we're really encouraged by what we're seeing." ainsworth and others at the watch party have been seen checking their phones and waay 31 constantly for results... and we should have those final numbers soon.. so stick with us as we continue to update you with the latest...