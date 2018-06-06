Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Alabama primary election results Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Race for Morgan County sheriff

Ron Puckett is unofficially the new sheriff of Morgan County

Posted: Tue Jun 05 20:47:45 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue Jun 05 20:47:46 PDT 2018
Posted By: Stan Williams

Speech to Text for Race for Morgan County sheriff

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

our team coverage of today's primary elections continues in morgan county. we just brought you those results. that's where we find waay 31's sarah singleterry who's following the sheriff's race. i'm here outside the morgan county sheriff's office where we're watching the results roll in ... waiting to see who will be the new sheriff in town ... there's no one running on the democratic ticket ... but voters had six republican candidates to choose from ... randy cav-nar darrell childers robert clair-day john moore scott owens and ron puckett ... i talked to one morgan county voter who's lived here for nearly 30 years ... and she told me whoever her new sheriff is ... she hopes it's someone who's trustworthy and makes school safety a top priority ... madelyn kelly "when i was in school it was pretty safe but now you have school shootings, you know just different things. being safe in school, because you're at school most of the time and you'd rather be safe in school than not safe in school." waay 31 will continue to monitor election results here in morgan county with the sheriff's race and all over alabama ... live in morgan county ss waay 31 news
Huntsville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 57°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events