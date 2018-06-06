Speech to Text for Tanner High School principal's fate decided

new details at 10-- tonight, tanner high school is looking for a new principal. the district fired louis gordon more than two months after putting him on leave over complaints about the culture and climate at the school. the limestone county board of educationcalled the firing a personnel matterso members talked about gordon's future behind closed doors. waay 31's brittany collins is in limestone county and asked gordon what's next for him in my hand is the official statement from the limestone county board terminating principal gordon's three year contract. gordon said he's dissapointed he didn't finish the remaining of the school year. nats members of the tanner high school community said their last good byes and hugged louis gordon after the school board voted to fire him tuesday night. of course i'm disappointed in the outcome of tonight's meeting. it's been decided that i will move on. even though he spent the past two and a half months on leave. gordon told me he didn't expect to be fired.gordon also told me he's a little confused because nobody ever gave him a reason for being put on leave and eventually fired. i would have liked to have conversations with them to discuss whatever concerns they had. i would have liked to have gone through the normal grieving process. i spoke with board members who said they're allowed to terminate a principal after a year on the jobwith or without cause-- because that first year is a probationary period. gordon said he did everything superintendent tom sisk asked of him the grades are increased. the structure is there. the safety is there. but somehow the climate seemed to not be okay. the naacp thinks race played a role in gordon's firing.members told me they plan on investigating if the school board violated any open meeting laws by only talking about gordon behind closed doors. there were white teachers who and white staff members who still have their jobs--who threatened his life. who made remarks about mr. gordon and they still have their jobs. we are calling on this entire community. to rise up and stand with us. time out. no more. enough is enough. reporting in limestone co...brittany collins waay 31 news. louis gordon did say he plans to work