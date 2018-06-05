Speech to Text for Soldiers return to Huntsville

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

new at five... around 100 soldiers are back in the tennessee valley after being away for about a year. the soldiers are part of the alabama national guard and the 115th expeditionary signal battalion... tonight -- waay 31's sydney martin is live at huntsville international airport after being there for their welcome home. dan, demetria--about 2 and a half hours ago...families, friends and loved ones gathered at signature flight support here at huntsville international airport. excited and eager to see their soldiers who live across the tennessee valley. nats of cheers and whistles as they exit the plane the 115th expeditionary signal battalion made back to the tennessee valley after spending the last 9 months in the middle east. the soldiers spent their time in 10 different countries--doing i-t work like setting up satelite systems and computer networks. the majority of the 115th batallion's soldiers are from -- decatur, florence, huntsville and haleyville. and their families eagerly waited tuesday afternoon to see them come home.... mom and son hugging, "i missed you...i missed you too." susan beard fought back tears-- waiting to give her son matt that hug tuesday afternoon. susan beard, son was deployed "i've never been away from one of my kids for a year..but we also get to talk and we get to facetime. it's very emotional." beard's son matt jones told me he spotted his family not long after he got off the plane.... matt jones, 115th battalion solider "i saw their signs from over there. it's hard to miss welcome home matt." the family told me they're just happy their soldier made it home safe. "i'm enormously proud. we are a proud military family. just look forward to spending time with him now." tonight---all 332 soldiers in the battalion made it back to the united states safely--after spending 9 months in the middle east. and their lt. colonel told me the soldiers should be home for at least the next 5 years--- if not for good. live in huntsville sydney martin waay 31 news. the rest of the battalion is scheduled to land at signature flight support at huntsville international airport tomorrow morning around 11