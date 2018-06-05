Speech to Text for Electronic Poll Books voting process

county sheriff... the new electronic poll books debuted today in voting precincts across north alabama... waay 31's scottie kay talked with voters and poll workers about the new electronic system -- and learned how it impacted their voting experience. many people i spoke with today say they liked how quick the voting process was.. but some say they still have a few questions about the new electronic method... sot peggy bilbro, voter "it was a snap! i didn't have to wait on somebody to shuffle papers when i went in." that's the experience voter peggy bilbro had when she went to cast her vote on tuesday.. with the debut of electronic poll books... sot bob white, poll worker "the state has done a good job of putting that system together, and it makes things easier for the voter and for the poll workers both. and it makes the lines move quicker." poll worker bob white says he believes the new poll books have made the voting process more convenient for everyone.. and that's not all... sot bob white, poll worker "it'll prevent cross-over voting." however, not everyone is completely sold on the new electronic method... sot mary marsh, voter "i'm not quite sure how this new process is going to be any different from what we were doing before. i'm sure it's a little bit more costly." but even with her doubts, mary marsh says she can see how the electronic poll books may be more efficient at certain polling locations... sot mary marsh, voter "maybe for some of the other larger polling areas, that may be beneficial to them." and while voters appreciate the quickness of the new electronic method, they're worried about potential hacking... sot peggy bilbro, voter "my only concern is the security of it." butted to "i think any electronic system is vulnerable to hacking. i have no idea if this will be more secure than the paper lists." but officials say the system is secure.. and will actually help to eliminate voter fraud... something many voters say they're excited to hear... sot mary marsh, voter "that's probably a very pro item for that system." the new electronic system will also keep track of which party you voted for in the primary as the new alabama law states you must vote for the same party if there is a run-off... reporting live in huntsville, sk, waay 31 news right now -- the electronic poll books are being used in madison, morgan, and jackson counties... but officials say they're hoping the poll books are mandatory statewide by