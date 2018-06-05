Speech to Text for Warmth & Humidity To Start Building Wednesday

last month. after cool mornings and warm afternoons on both monday and tuesday, wednesday will begin trending toward warmer mornings and even warmer afternoons. humidity will also begin increasing again. tuesday morning will start in the lower 60s with uper 50s only in a few of the coolest areas. temperatures will climb beneath a sunny sky in the lower 80s by 10 am and toward 90 by 2-3 pm. the sky will remain clear aside from a few passing high, thin clouds. those clouds have been streaming overhead from a storm system passing along the gulf coast. the rain from that storm will stay well south of us. this evening will gradually clear of clouds. temperatures will steadily drop through the 80s and into the 70s by around 8 pm. tomorrow morning's 60s come with bright sun, so don't forget the sunglasses when you head out the door. wednesday will be warmer, but overall the day will still be good to get those outdoor chores done that we have been putting off because of the rain. dry weather will prevail through friday. showers will return this weekend.