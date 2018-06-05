Speech to Text for Fast Cast Tuesday Morning

time is ??? let's take a look at the stories we're following as you head out the door. a man is in the hospital after officials say an explosion happened in his hotel room. it happened late last night at the doubletree by hilton hotel in decatur. crews with decatur fire and police were out for several hours working through this explosion scene. as for the cause, that's still under investigation, but officials say it could be drug related. primary elections take place today across the state. the polls open in just a few minutes at seven. make sure you bring your drivers license with you when you head to your polling location. while today will decide which candidates will run for governor...or go into a runoff... today you can vote for the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, treasurer, attorney general, and seven seats for the u.s. house of representatives. as for the lieutenant governor race...here are the three g-o-p candidates... public service commission chair -- twinkle cavanaugh, state representative will ainsworth, and state senator rusty glover. for the democrats, lauderdale county democratic party chair -- will boyd is running un- opposed. another highly anticipated election is the sheriff's race in morgan county. current sheriff ana franklin is not running, six people are on the ballot. if one of the candidates wins over hald the vote today there will not be a run off. if that doesnt happen- then a run off election will happen next month. as for the gubernatorial candidates... huntsville mayor tommy battle begins a statewide tour after he votes at the first baptist church on governors drive . he'll be there at seven. he's running against scott dawson, senator bill hightower, and - of course governor kay ivey. as for governor ivey...her watch party takes place in montgomery waay-31 will have a crew present. she stopped in huntsville monday on a cross state tour...and addressed a big issue locally - the widening of i-565. she said contracts are already issued - her opponents say the project won't be done until 2040. remember, the crossover voting ban goes into effect today. meaning... if you vote republican or democrat... you must stick with that party throughout the runoff. the new law prevents crossover party voting -- to help one candidate edge out another. the runoff election is july 17th. stay tuned to waay 31 for more coverage you can count on for the primary election... we'll have the results on our website as soon as they come into our newsroom. our live coverage of the primary results starts at 9 p-m on waay t-v dot com... and our complete live coverage will continue on waay 31 news at 10. let's get another look this morning at your traffic as you head out the door. kate?