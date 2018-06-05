Speech to Text for Alabama State Games set to hit Huntsville this weekend

15 years... back here on the local scene...we've got a big event comin' to the tennessee valley this week... it's the 36-th alabama state games -- an olympic style multi-sport event that brings with it thousands of athletes from acrsoss the state competing in over 25 sports ranging from baseball --to pickleball -- and while you can take part in those sports individually just about anywhere --this event in particular creates a unique experience for it's athletes... "they don't have the experience of an opening ceremony, feeling like they're the star because they are the star.that's what we do for them in the opening ceremony and when you see television cameras and boom cameras and t-shirt cannons and all those things and the crowd is watching you most kids, or adults don't get that experience and so that's what sets our event apart." ad-lib sports cross talk