Speech to Text for Court blocks water pollution settlement

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tonight -- customers of the "west morgan-east lawrence water and sewer authority" will be seeing a rate increase!! thanks for joining us, i'm demetria mcclenton. and i'm dan shaffer. according to the general manager of the authority -- it's all because of the now rejected 5-million dollar settlement between the authority and the decatur chemical manufacturing company "daikin"... waay 31's kody fisher is live in decatur -- he's doing some digging to find out how much your bill will be going up... the original lawsuit stems from daikin... and other companies in decatur... allegedly dumping cancer causing chemicals into the tennessee river right behind me here... because the settlement with daikin is now rejected... water bills from the west morgan... east lawrence water and sewer authority will be going up between two to four dollars a month to pay for treating the polluted water. tyler campbell and his family live in lawrence county... the rejected settlement and rate increase brings out strong emotions for him... tyler campbell/lives in lawrence county "lots of anger. lots of disappointment." the water authority customers footing the bill for the alleged pollution of the drinking water with cancer causing chemicals by companies like daikin and 3-m in decatur frustrates campbell the most... tyler campbell/lives in lawrence county "what's the smallest amount of money we can throw at this to make this go away to shut everybody up and get it off the media? is basically what it feels like the companies are doing." the westmorgan... east lawrence water and sewer authority tells waay 31 they're just as frustrated as campbell at the rejected settlement... because it will mean the 2-4 dollar a month rate increase for customers... the hike will cover the costs the water authority has had to take on to put in the carbon filtration system to get rid of the cancer causing chemicals... the opinion from the eleventh circuit court... says the settlement was rejected... because attorneys for the water authority were also attorneys for some of the people in the class action lawsuit against the companies... the courts ruled the attorney's had a conflict of interest and didn't adequately represent the customers in the suit... by taking a settlement that didn't get money for mental anguish caused by the contaminated drinking water... campbell is simply fed up with the process... and wants to see the companies... allegedly responsible... to step up and do the right thing... tyler campbell/lives in lawrence county "we teach our kids; you make a mess, you clean it up. how hard is that for a company to do? you make a mess, you clean it up." the rejected settlement will now come back to the district court in lawrence county... where it can be renegotiated... reporting live in decatur... kody fisher... waay 31